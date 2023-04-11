BSE : Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited

Notice No. 20230411-23 Notice Date 11 Apr 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Suzlon Energy Limited (Scrip Code: 532667) with effect from Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p> 190,90,54,107 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p> ISIN <_o3a_p> INE040H01021<_o3a_p> Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p> 10373087084 to 12282141190<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

­Senior Manager<_o3a_p>