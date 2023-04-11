BSE : Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230411-23
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
11 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Suzlon Energy Limited (Scrip Code: 532667) with effect from Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
|
Securities<_o3a_p>
|
190,90,54,107 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN <_o3a_p>
|
INE040H01021<_o3a_p>
|
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
|
10373087084 to 12282141190<_o3a_p>
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.