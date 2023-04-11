Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:48 2023-04-11 am EDT
463.20 INR   +1.22%
09:18aBse : Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited
PU
09:08aBse : Listing of New Securities of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.
PU
08:38aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Reliance Industries Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230411-23 Notice Date 11 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Suzlon Energy Limited (Scrip Code: 532667) with effect from Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p>

190,90,54,107 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p>

ISIN <_o3a_p>

INE040H01021<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>

10373087084 to 12282141190<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

­Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
