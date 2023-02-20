BSE : Listing of New Securities of Tejas Networks Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230220-40
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Tejas Networks Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Tejas Networks Limited (Scrip code: 540595) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
1,55,03,876 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 248/- to promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
185542934 To 201046809<_o3a_p>
|
Date Of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
06/02/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 258/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE010J01012<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in Details<_o3a_p>
|
|
No. Of Shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in upto<_o3a_p>
|
33,89,453<_o3a_p>
|
185542934 To 188932386<_o3a_p>
|
21/02/2026<_o3a_p>
|
1,21,14,423<_o3a_p>
|
188932387 To 201046809<_o3a_p>
|
21/02/2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
