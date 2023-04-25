BSE : Listing of New Securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230425-27
Notice Date
25 Apr 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. (Scrip Code: 513629) with effect from Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Securities<_o3a_p>
287951 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs.10/- each on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
ISIN <_o3a_p>
INE463D01016<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
Annexure attached <_o3a_p>
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
