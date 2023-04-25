Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:29 2023-04-25 am EDT
494.70 INR   +8.02%
08:51aBse : Listing of New Securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd
PU
04/21Bse : Suspension of certificate of registration of trading member- Keshav Securities Pvt Ltd (PAN- AACCK2279A)- Reg No. INZ000296230 for a period of two months
PU
04/21Voluntary Delisting Of Emco Limited (scrip Code : 504008)
PU
BSE : Listing of New Securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd

04/25/2023 | 08:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230425-27 Notice Date 25 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Tulsyan NEC Ltd. (Scrip Code: 513629) with effect from Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p>

287951 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs.10/- each on rights basis.<_o3a_p>

ISIN <_o3a_p>

INE463D01016<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>

Annexure attached <_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 12:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 62 035 M 757 M 757 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 457,95 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.96%757
CME GROUP INC.12.83%67 351
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.86%14 834
ASX LIMITED1.59%8 938
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.12.81%8 308
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.29%5 368
