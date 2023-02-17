BSE : Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230217-30
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of STATE BANK OF INDIA. (Scrip Code: 500112) are listed and permitted to trade in with effect from Monday, February 20, 2023.
|
Securities<_o3a_p>
|
200 Fully Paid Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each allotted on January 13, 2023 which were kept in abeyance.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE062A01020<_o3a_p>
|
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
|
8924611735 to 8924611934<_o3a_p>
These shares are pari passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Sr. Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 12:05:03 UTC.