BSE : Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA.

Notice No. 20230217-30 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of STATE BANK OF INDIA. (Scrip Code: 500112) are listed and permitted to trade in with effect from Monday, February 20, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p> 200 Fully Paid Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each allotted on January 13, 2023 which were kept in abeyance.<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE062A01020<_o3a_p> Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p> 8924611735 to 8924611934<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr. Manager