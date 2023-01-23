Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:40:09 2023-01-23 am EST
529.70 INR   +1.59%
Bse : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
PU
Bse : Extension of NFO of BARODA BNP PARIBAS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
Bse : Suspension of Inflows/subscription for Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund
PU
BSE : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

01/23/2023 | 01:13pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230123-24 Notice Date 23 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Attachments Annexure.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities ofEdelweiss Financial Services Ltd. are admitted to dealings on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday January 24, 2023 in the list of "F GROUP".<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Securities: <_o3a_p> · Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Securities Information is appended as Annexure I <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated February 16, 2000, Bonds will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e., One Bond).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. The financial year of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. ends on the 31st March.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. The address and contact details of theCompanyare as below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Registered Office:
<_o3a_p> Edelweiss House, Off C.S.T. Road, Kalina, <_o3a_p> Mumbai 400 098, Maharashtra, India.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel:+91 22 4009 4400.<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 22 4086 3610; <_o3a_p>

Website: www.edelweissfin.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

5. Given below is the address and contact details of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>
Selenium, Tower B,<_o3a_p>

Plot 31-32, Financial District, Nanakramguda<_o3a_p>

Serilingampally, Rangareddy Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel: +91 40 6716 2222<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 40 2343 1551<_o3a_p>

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

6. In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of this notice, they may contact:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· At Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mr. Tarun Khurana; (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)<_o3a_p>

Telephone No.: +91 22 4009 4400.<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 22 4009 4400;;<_o3a_p>

Email: efslncd@edelweissfin.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· At the Exchange:Ms. Rutuja Mhasade on Tel. No.: 022-2272 8597<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

January 23, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 18:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.96%5 402