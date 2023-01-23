BSE : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

Notice No. 20230123-24 Notice Date 23 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Attachments Annexure.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. are admitted to dealings on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday January 24, 2023 in the list of "F GROUP".<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Securities: <_o3a_p>

· Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Securities Information is appended as Annexure I <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated February 16, 2000, Bonds will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e., One Bond).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. The financial year of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. ends on the 31st March.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. The address and contact details of theCompanyare as below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Registered Office:

<_o3a_p> Edelweiss House, Off C.S.T. Road, Kalina, <_o3a_p> Mumbai 400 098, Maharashtra, India.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel:+91 22 4009 4400.<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 22 4086 3610; <_o3a_p>

Website: www.edelweissfin.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

5. Given below is the address and contact details of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

Selenium, Tower B,<_o3a_p>

Plot 31-32, Financial District, Nanakramguda<_o3a_p>

Serilingampally, Rangareddy Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel: +91 40 6716 2222<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 40 2343 1551<_o3a_p>

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

6. In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of this notice, they may contact:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· At Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mr. Tarun Khurana; (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)<_o3a_p>

Telephone No.: +91 22 4009 4400.<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 22 4009 4400;;<_o3a_p>

efslncd@edelweissfin.com<_o3a_p>

Email:

<_o3a_p>

· At the Exchange: Ms. Rutuja Mhasade on Tel. No.: 022- 2272 8597<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

January 23, 2023<_o3a_p>