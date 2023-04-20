BSE : Listing of Securities Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230420-42
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Securities Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited (Scrip Code - 539407) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, April 21, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
6296913 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at a premium of Rs.27.40/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis . <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
42139307 to 48436219<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
27/02/2023 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 32.40/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE854S01022<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
6296913<_o3a_p>
|
42139307 to 48436219<_o3a_p>
|
31/10/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
