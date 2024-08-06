|Notice No.
|20240806-24
Notice Date
|06 Aug 2024
Category
|Company related
Segment
|Equity
Subject
|Listing of Securities Jai Balaji Industries Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Jai Balaji Industries Limited (Scrip Code - 532976) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
5000000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.35 to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
172457987 to 177457986<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
13/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 45/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE091G01018<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
5000000<_o3a_p>
172457987 to 177457986<_o3a_p>
28.02.2026<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
