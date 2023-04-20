BSE : Listing of Securities Standard Surfactants Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230420-41
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Securities Standard Surfactants Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Standard Surfactants Ltd. (Scrip Code - 526231) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, April 21, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
268698 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.32/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
7147601 to 7416298<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
04/02/2023 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 42/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE307D01015<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
268698<_o3a_p>
|
7147601 to 7416298<_o3a_p>
|
30/04/2026<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 13:14:08 UTC.