  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:18 2023-04-20 am EDT
449.85 INR   -1.00%
08:55aBonus Issue Of Achyut Healthcare Limited (scrip Code : 543499)
PU
08:35aBse : Listing of new debt securities of IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited
PU
07:15aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD- Live Activities Schedule
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of Securities Standard Surfactants Ltd

04/20/2023 | 09:15am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230420-41 Notice Date 20 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Securities Standard Surfactants Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Standard Surfactants Ltd. (Scrip Code - 526231) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, April 21, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

268698 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.32/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

7147601 to 7416298<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

04/02/2023 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 42/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE307D01015<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

268698<_o3a_p>

7147601 to 7416298<_o3a_p>

30/04/2026<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 13:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 60 938 M 742 M 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 454,40 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.61%749
