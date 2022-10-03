BSE : Listing of Securities of 7NR Retail Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221003-24
Notice Date
03 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Securities of 7NR Retail Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, October 04, 2022the under mentioned new securities of 7NR Retail Ltd (Scrip code: 540615) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange.
Security Details
116695000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Re. 0.40/- on rights basis
ISIN No:
INE413X01027
Distinctive No
116695001 to 233390000
Date of Allotment
29/09/2022
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:33:01 UTC.