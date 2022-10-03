BSE : Listing of Securities of 7NR Retail Ltd

Notice No. 20221003-24 Notice Date 03 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Securities of 7NR Retail Ltd Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, October 04, 2022the under mentioned new securities of 7NR Retail Ltd (Scrip code: 540615) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange.

Security Details<_o3a_p> 116695000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Re. 0.40/- on rights basis<_o3a_p> ISIN No:<_o3a_p> INE413X01027<_o3a_p> Distinctive No<_o3a_p> 116695001 to 233390000<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 29/09/2022<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company. <_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>