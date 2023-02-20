BSE : Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.

Notice No. 20230220-25 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD. Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023the under mentioned new securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD. (Scrip code: 532503) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange.

Security Details: 6,14,680 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 559/- on rights basis. ISIN No: INE296E01026 Distinctive No: 8605521 to 9220200 Date of Allotment: 15/02/2023

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>