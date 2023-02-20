BSE : Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230220-25
Notice Date
20 Feb 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023the under mentioned new securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD. (Scrip code: 532503) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange.
Security Details
6,14,680 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 559/- on rights basis.
ISIN No:
INE296E01026
Distinctive No
8605521 to 9220200
Date of Allotment
15/02/2023
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:29:03 UTC.