BSE : Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited

Notice No. 20230118-12 Notice Date 18 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of RSWM Limited (Scrip Code - 500350) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, January 19, 2023. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> 2,35,50,842 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.90/- on rights basis.<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE611A01016<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 23550843 to 47101684<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 13/01/2023 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>