BSE : Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230118-12
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
18 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of RSWM Limited (Scrip Code - 500350) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, January 19, 2023. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
2,35,50,842 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.90/- on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE611A01016<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
23550843 to 47101684<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
13/01/2023 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:29:04 UTC.