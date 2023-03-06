Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:54 2023-03-06 am EST
480.90 INR   +7.26%
Bse : Listing of Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) a scheme under Axis Mutual Fund
PU
Bse : Admission of Member in Currency Derivatives Segment_Heetarth Commodities Marketing LLP
PU
Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of S. V. J. ENTERPRISES LIMITED
PU
BSE : Listing of Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) a scheme under Axis Mutual Fund

03/06/2023 | 06:10am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230306-26 Notice Date 06 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) a scheme under Axis Mutual Fund
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Wednesday, March 8,2023 the units of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days), a close-ended Debt Scheme having a duration of 1143 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: Axis Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Company Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

Axis House, First Floor, C-2 Wadia International Centre, <_o3a_p>

Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, <_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400 025, India.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

61271046 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543800<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

01/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

16/04/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRDG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRDG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF846K018O8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth Option <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

5013297 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543801<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

01/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

16/04/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRGP<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRGP<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth Option <_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF846K011P0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Quarterly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

12997 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543802<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

01/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

16/04/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRQD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRQD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Quarterly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF846K012P8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Half Yearly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

133390 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543803<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

01/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

16/04/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRHD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

AXISWRHD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Half Yearly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF846K013P6<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Selenium Building, <_o3a_p>

Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, <_o3a_p>

Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, <_o3a_p>

Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana, India, 500032<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p>

At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>

Axis Asset Management Company Limited <_o3a_p>

Mr. Darshan Kapadia - Compliance Officer <_o3a_p>

Axis House, 1st Floor , C- 2 Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli | Mumbai - 400025 | India<_o3a_p>

Ms. Bhuvana Sriram <_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Tel No.022 22728242<_o3a_p>

Direct.listing @bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pranav Singh - Sr.Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, March 6,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
