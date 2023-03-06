BSE : Listing of Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) a scheme under Axis Mutual Fund

Notice No. 20230306-26 Notice Date 06 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund Subject Listing of Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) a scheme under Axis Mutual Fund Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Wednesday, March 8,2023 the units of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days), a close-ended Debt Scheme having a duration of 1143 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: Axis Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Company Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

Axis House, First Floor, C-2 Wadia International Centre, <_o3a_p>

Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, <_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400 025, India.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 61271046 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543800<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 01/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 16/04/2026<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRDG<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRDG<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF846K018O8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth Option <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 5013297 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543801<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 01/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 16/04/2026<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRGP<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRGP<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth Option <_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF846K011P0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Quarterly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 12997 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543802<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 01/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 16/04/2026<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRQD<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRQD<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Quarterly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF846K012P8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units Of Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Half Yearly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 133390 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543803<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 01/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 16/04/2026<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRHD<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> AXISWRHD<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Axis Fixed Term Plan - Series 112 (1143 Days) - Regular Plan - Half Yearly IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF846K013P6<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Selenium Building, <_o3a_p>

Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, <_o3a_p>

Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, <_o3a_p>

Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana, India, 500032<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p> At the Exchange: <_o3a_p> Axis Asset Management Company Limited <_o3a_p> Mr. Darshan Kapadia - Compliance Officer <_o3a_p> Axis House, 1st Floor , C- 2 Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli | Mumbai - 400025 | India<_o3a_p> Ms. Bhuvana Sriram <_o3a_p> Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p> Tel No.022 22728242<_o3a_p> Direct.listing @bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pranav Singh - Sr.Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, March 6,2023<_o3a_p>