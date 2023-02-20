BSE : Listing of Units Of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund.

Notice No. 20230220-21 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund Subject Listing of Units Of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund. Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, February 21,2023 the units of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking S&P BSE 500 Index (TRI), are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of B Group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: HDFC Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

HDFC House, 2nd Floor, <_o3a_p>

H.T. Parekh Marg,<_o3a_p>

165-166, Backbay Reclamation,<_o3a_p>

Churchgate, Mumbai 400020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 2267894 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543774<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> B <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.23.86 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.23.86 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 15/02/2023<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> HDFCBSE500<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> HDFCBSE500<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF179KC1EZ4<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Unit: HDFC Mutual Fund, Rayala Towers, 5th Floor,<_o3a_p>

158, Anna Salai, Chennai - 600002

Telephone: 044-30212870 | Fax: 044-28416840<_o3a_p>

E-mail: b_subramani@camsonline.com<_o3a_p>

Website: www.camsonline.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p> At the Exchange: <_o3a_p> HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd:<_o3a_p> Mrs. Supriya Sapre - Chief Compliance Officer<_o3a_p> HDFC House, 2nd Floor, <_o3a_p> H.T. Parekh Marg,<_o3a_p> 165-166, Backbay Reclamation,<_o3a_p> Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020<_o3a_p> Tel. No. 022 66316333<_o3a_p> Fax No. 022 66580203 <_o3a_p> E-mail: supriyas@hdfcfund.com <_o3a_p> Mr. Amol Hosalkar<_o3a_p> Associate Manager - Department of Listing Operations<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tel. No: 022-2272 8390<_o3a_p> direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram - Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, February 20,2023<_o3a_p>