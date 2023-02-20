Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29:39 2023-02-20 am EST
468.45 INR   -1.38%
06:30aBse : Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 77 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Units of HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Units Of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund.

02/20/2023 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230220-21 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units Of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, February 21,2023 the units of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking S&P BSE 500 Index (TRI), are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of B Group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: HDFC Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

HDFC House, 2nd Floor, <_o3a_p>

H.T. Parekh Marg,<_o3a_p>

165-166, Backbay Reclamation,<_o3a_p>

Churchgate, Mumbai 400020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

2267894 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543774<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

B <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.23.86 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.23.86 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

15/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

HDFCBSE500<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

HDFCBSE500<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF179KC1EZ4<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Unit: HDFC Mutual Fund, Rayala Towers, 5th Floor,<_o3a_p>

158, Anna Salai, Chennai - 600002
Telephone: 044-30212870 | Fax: 044-28416840<_o3a_p>

E-mail: b_subramani@camsonline.com<_o3a_p>

Website: www.camsonline.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p>

At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd:<_o3a_p>

Mrs. Supriya Sapre - Chief Compliance Officer<_o3a_p>

HDFC House, 2nd Floor, <_o3a_p>

H.T. Parekh Marg,<_o3a_p>

165-166, Backbay Reclamation,<_o3a_p>

Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. 022 66316333<_o3a_p>

Fax No. 022 66580203 <_o3a_p>

E-mail: supriyas@hdfcfund.com <_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar<_o3a_p>

Associate Manager - Department of Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel. No: 022-2272 8390<_o3a_p>

direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram - Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, February 20,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:30aBse : Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 77 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Units of HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
06:20aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund.
PU
06:00aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd.
PU
04:00aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for PRISM MED..
PU
02:30aBse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security TORRENT POWER LTD in Equ..
PU
02/17Final Order In The Matter Of M/s Vs : Mr. Vipul Namdev
PU
02/17Bse : Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd
PU
02/17Sub-division And Bonus Issue Of Vinn : 543670)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 64 345 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 475,00 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-12.83%777
CME GROUP INC.12.18%67 859
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.77%15 095
ASX LIMITED-0.07%9 014
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.03%7 660
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.60%5 122