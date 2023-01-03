Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-03 am EST
565.55 INR   +1.70%
BSE : Listing of Units Of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

01/03/2023 | 06:08am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230103-15 Notice Date 03 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units Of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Wednesday, January 4,2023 the units of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days, close-ended Income Scheme having a duration of 187 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: KOTAK MAHINDRA ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

6th Floor Kotak Towers Bldg No 21<_o3a_p>

Infinity Park off Western Express Highway<_o3a_p>

Goregaon Mulund Link Road<_o3a_p>

Malad East- 400097<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units Of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days - Regular Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

2597850 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543733<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

28/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

03/07/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303RG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303RG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days - Regular Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1LJ0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units Of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

5000 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543734<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

28/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

03/07/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303RI<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303RI<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1LK8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units Of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days- Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

104052278 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543735<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

28/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

03/07/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303DG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303DG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days- Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1LL6<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units Of Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days-Direct Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

500 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543736<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

28/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

03/07/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303DI<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP303DI<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 303 - 187 days-Direct Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1LM4<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Limited<_o3a_p>

Unit: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Rayala Towers,158, Anna Salai,<_o3a_p>

Chennai - 600002<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p>

At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar- Associate Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Ms. Jolly Bhatt - Compliance Officer and Company Secretary<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kotak Infiniti, Bldg No 21<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

6th Floor Off Western Express Highway,<_o3a_p>

Email Id. direct.listing@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

General A K Vaidya Marg,<_o3a_p>

Tel. No: - 022 - 2272 8390<_o3a_p>

Malad [E], Mumbai - 400097<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram- Manager <_o3a_p>

Tuesday, January 3,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
