    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-04-10 am EDT
457.60 INR   +1.62%
09:26aBse : FAQ - Corporate Governance
PU
09:16aBse : Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd
PU
09:16aBse : Listing of Units Of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 Days) a scheme under TRUST MUTUAL FUND.
PU
BSE : Listing of Units Of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 Days) a scheme under TRUST MUTUAL FUND.

04/10/2023 | 09:16am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230410-43 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units Of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 Days) a scheme under TRUST MUTUAL FUND.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, April 11,2023 the units of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 Days), a close-ended Income Scheme having a duration of 1196 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

Name of the Mutual Fund: TRUST MUTUAL FUND<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

801 NAMAN CENTRE BKC BANDRA EAST

MUMBAI -400051<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 Days) - Direct Plan-Growth.<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

146000 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543880<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.1000.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

31/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

09/07/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

185F2DGG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

185F2DGG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 - Direct Plan--Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01651<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan - Series II (1196 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

359602 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543881<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.1000.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

31/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

09/07/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

185F2GPG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

185F2GPG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan - Series II (1196 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01636<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan- Series II (1196 Days) - Regular - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

1000 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543882<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.1000.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

31/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

09/07/2026<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

185F2RPD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

185F2RPD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan- Series II (1196 Days) - Regular - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01644<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>

Selenium Building, Tower - B, PlotNo.31 & 32,<_o3a_p>

Survey No.116/22, 115/24, 115/25,<_o3a_p>

Financial District, Nankramguda,<_o3a_p>

Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy District,<_o3a_p>

Hyderabad - 500032<_o3a_p>

Email id : customercaretrustmf@kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

Contact number : 040-67162222 / 79611000<_o3a_p>

Website address : www.kfintech.com

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p>

At the Exchange:<_o3a_p>

TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar <_o3a_p>

Associate Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Ms Puja Trivedi - Head - Compliance Secretarial & Legal<_o3a_p>

801 NAMAN CENTRE<_o3a_p>

BKC BANDRA EAST, MUMBAI - 400051<_o3a_p>

Tel. No: 022 - 2272 8390<_o3a_p>

direct.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram - Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, April 10,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
