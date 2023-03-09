Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:27:35 2023-03-09 am EST
457.65 INR   -1.77%
05:42aBse : Additions to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
05:22aBse : Listing of Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
PU
02:32aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of One International Center Private Limited
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

03/09/2023 | 05:22am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230309-10 Notice Date 09 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Friday, March 10,2023 the units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days, a close-ended Debt Scheme having a duration of 90 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

Name of the Mutual Fund: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: KOTAK MAHINDRA ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

6th Floor Kotak Towers Bldg No 21<_o3a_p>

Infinity Park off Western Express Highway<_o3a_p>

Goregaon Mulund Link Road<_o3a_p>

Malad East <_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400097<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days - Regular Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

72434659 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543807<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

02/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

31/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307RG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307RG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days - Regular Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1MM2<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

23249 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543808<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

02/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

31/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307RI<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307RI<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1MN0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days- Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

336691565 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543809<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

02/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

31/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307DG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307DG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days- Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1MO8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units of Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days-Direct Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

31998 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543810<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

02/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

31/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307DI<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

KTKFMP307DI<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Kotak FMP Series 307 - 90 days-Direct Plan - IDCW Payout Option<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF174KA1MP5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Limited<_o3a_p>

Unit: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Rayala Towers,158, Anna Salai,<_o3a_p>

Chennai - 600002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p>

At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar- Associate Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Ms. Jolly Bhatt - Compliance Officer and Company Secretary<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kotak Infiniti, Bldg No 21<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

6th Floor Off Western Express Highway,<_o3a_p>

Email Id. direct.listing@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

General A K Vaidya Marg,<_o3a_p>

Tel. No: - 022 - 2272 8390<_o3a_p>

Malad [E], Mumbai - 400097<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram- Manager <_o3a_p>

Thursday, March 9,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
