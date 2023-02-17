Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:13 2023-02-17 am EST
475.00 INR   -1.68%
07:06aBse : Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA.
PU
06:56aBse : Listing of new debt securities of POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
PU
05:46aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91 Days a scheme under Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

02/17/2023 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230217-33 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91 Days a scheme under Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Monday, February 20,2023 the units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91Days, close-ended Income Scheme having a duration of 91 days, are listed, and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

Unit No. 606, Windsor Building,<_o3a_p>

Off. C.S.T Road, Kalina,<_o3a_p>

Santacruz (East)<_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400098<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

194717135 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543770<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

15/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5D1<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5D1<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF769K01JN4<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Direct Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

3010 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543771<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

15/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5D2<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5D2<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Direct Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF769K01JO2<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

64777797 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543772<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

15/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5RG<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5RG<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF769K01JL8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Regular Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

2000 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543773<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

15/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5RD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MIRAEF5RD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Regular Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF769K01JM6<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Selenium Building, Tower - B, PlotNo.31 & 32,<_o3a_p>

Survey No.116/22, 115/24, 115/25,<_o3a_p>

Financial District, Nankramguda,<_o3a_p>

Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy District,<_o3a_p>

Hyderabad - 500032<_o3a_p>

Tel No +91-40-3321 5237/3321 5396<_o3a_p>

E-mail: babu.pv@kfintech.com ; www.karvyfintech.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p>

At the Exchange:<_o3a_p>

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar <_o3a_p>

Associate Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Ms Rimmi Jain - Compliance Officer<_o3a_p>

Unit No. 606, Windsor Building,<_o3a_p>

Off. C.S.T Road, Kalina,<_o3a_p>

Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400098<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel. No: 022 - 2272 8390<_o3a_p>

direct.listing@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p>

Manager <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Friday, February 17,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 12:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:06aBse : Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA.
PU
06:56aBse : Listing of new debt securities of POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
PU
05:46aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited
PU
05:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.
PU
05:06aBse : Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited
PU
05:06aBse : Suspension of trading in Bonds
PU
04:56aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED
PU
02/16Bse : Order in the matter of Uniply Industries Limited.
PU
02/16Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Amal Ltd
PU
02/16Bse : Maintenance of a website by stock brokers and depository participants
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 65 442 M 791 M 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 483,10 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.34%791
CME GROUP INC.11.97%67 809
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.12.83%15 239
ASX LIMITED3.28%9 362
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.61%7 724
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.83%5 165