BSE : Listing of Units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91 Days a scheme under Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Notice No. 20230217-33 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund Subject Listing of Units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91 Days a scheme under Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Monday, February 20,2023 the units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91Days, close-ended Income Scheme having a duration of 91 days, are listed, and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Mutual Fund: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

Unit No. 606, Windsor Building,<_o3a_p>

Off. C.S.T Road, Kalina,<_o3a_p>

Santacruz (East)<_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400098<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 194717135 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543770<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 14/02/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 15/05/2023<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5D1<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5D1<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF769K01JN4<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Direct Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 3010 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543771<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 14/02/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 15/05/2023<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5D2<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5D2<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Direct Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF769K01JO2<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 64777797 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543772<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 14/02/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 15/05/2023<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5RG<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5RG<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF769K01JL8<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units of Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - Regular Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p> 2000 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543773<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 14/02/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 15/05/2023<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5RD<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MIRAEF5RD<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V - Plan 1 - 91 Days - Regular Plan - IDCW payout<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF769K01JM6<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Selenium Building, Tower - B, PlotNo.31 & 32,<_o3a_p>

Survey No.116/22, 115/24, 115/25,<_o3a_p>

Financial District, Nankramguda,<_o3a_p>

Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy District,<_o3a_p>

Hyderabad - 500032<_o3a_p>

Tel No +91-40-3321 5237/3321 5396<_o3a_p>

E-mail: babu.pv@kfintech.com ; www.karvyfintech.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons<_o3a_p>

At the AMC: <_o3a_p> At the Exchange:<_o3a_p> Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited<_o3a_p> Mr. Amol Hosalkar <_o3a_p> Associate Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p> Ms Rimmi Jain - Compliance Officer<_o3a_p> Unit No. 606, Windsor Building,<_o3a_p> Off. C.S.T Road, Kalina,<_o3a_p> Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400098<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tel. No: 022 - 2272 8390<_o3a_p> direct.listing@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p>

Manager <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Friday, February 17,2023<_o3a_p>