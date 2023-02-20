Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29:04 2023-02-22 am EST
452.60 INR   -3.32%
12:47aBse : Revision in Trading Hours in Interest Rate Derivatives contracts
PU
02/21Bse : Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker
PU
02/21Bse : Part Redemption on Bonds of Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation
PU
BSE : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 77 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund

02/20/2023 | 06:30am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230220-24 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 77 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, February 21,2023 the units of SBI FMP Series 77 (366 Days), close-ended debt Scheme having a duration of 366 days, are listed, and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

Name of the Mutual Fund: SBI Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

Name of the Investment Manager: SBI FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.<_o3a_p>

Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

9th FLOOR, C-38 & 39,<_o3a_p>

CRESCENZO, G BLOCK,<_o3a_p>

BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX, BANDRA EAST<_o3a_p>

MUMBAI - 400051<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

246675987 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543777<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

14/02/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77GR<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77GR<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA13V7<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units ofSBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

244836 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543778<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

14/02/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77DR<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77DR<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA14V5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

5748421 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543779<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

14/02/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77GD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77GD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA15V2<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of units<_o3a_p>

15499 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543780<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

14/02/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77DD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP77DD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 77 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA16V0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Limited<_o3a_p>

Unit SBI Mutual Fund, Rayala Towers <_o3a_p>

158 Anna Salai, Chennai - 600 002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons:<_o3a_p>

At the AMC<_o3a_p>

At the Exchange<_o3a_p>

Ms. Vinaya Datar<_o3a_p>

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary<_o3a_p>

SBI Funds Management Ltd<_o3a_p>

9th Floor, C-38 & 39,<_o3a_p>

Crescenzo, G Block,<_o3a_p>

Bandra Kurla Complex,<_o3a_p>

Bandra East,<_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400051<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar <_o3a_p>

Associate Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. 022- 2272 8390<_o3a_p>

direct.listing@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FOR BSE LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram <_o3a_p>

Manager<_o3a_p>

Monday, February 20,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
