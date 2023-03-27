BSE : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund

Notice No. 20230327-34 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund Subject Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, March 28,2023 the units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days), close-ended debt Scheme having a duration of 366 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

<_o3a_p> Name of the Mutual Fund: SBI Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Name of the Investment Manager: SBI Funds Management Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

9th Floor, C-38 & 39,<_o3a_p>

Crezcenzo, G BLOCK,<_o3a_p>

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,<_o3a_p>

Mumbai 400051<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth

No. of units<_o3a_p> 125568377 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543844<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 21/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 20/03/2024<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80GR<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80GR<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF200KA11X7<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan -IDCW Payout

No. of units<_o3a_p> 44093 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543845<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 21/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 20/03/2024<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80DR<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80DR<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF200KA12X5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth

No. of units<_o3a_p> 9672805 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543846<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 21/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 20/03/2024<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80GD<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80GD<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF200KA13X3<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - IDCW Payout

No. of units<_o3a_p> 8700 Units<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543847<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> F <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face value<_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 21/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption <_o3a_p> 20/03/2024<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80DD<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SFMP80DD<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INF200KA14X1<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Limited<_o3a_p>

Unit SBI Mutual Fund, Rayala Towers <_o3a_p>

158 Anna Salai, Chennai - 600 002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons:<_o3a_p>

At the AMC<_o3a_p> At the Exchange<_o3a_p> Ms. Vinaya Datar<_o3a_p> Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary<_o3a_p> SBI Funds Management Ltd<_o3a_p> 9th Floor, C-38 & 39,<_o3a_p> Crescenzo, G Block,<_o3a_p> Bandra Kurla Complex,<_o3a_p> Bandra East,<_o3a_p> Mumbai - 400051<_o3a_p> Mr. Amol Hosalkar <_o3a_p> Associate Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p> Tel. No. 022- 2272 8390<_o3a_p> direct.listing@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FOR BSE LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram <_o3a_p>

Manager

Monday, March 27,2023

<_o3a_p>