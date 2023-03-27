Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:48 2023-03-27 am EDT
412.45 INR   -3.06%
08:08aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
07:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Ambit Finvest Private Limited
PU
07:08aBse : Listing of New Securities of PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund

03/27/2023 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230327-34 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, March 28,2023 the units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days), close-ended debt Scheme having a duration of 366 days, are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of F Group.

<_o3a_p> Name of the Mutual Fund: SBI Mutual Fund<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Name of the Investment Manager: SBI Funds Management Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Registered and Corporate Office: <_o3a_p>

9th Floor, C-38 & 39,<_o3a_p>

Crezcenzo, G BLOCK,<_o3a_p>

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,<_o3a_p>

Mumbai 400051<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth

No. of units<_o3a_p>

125568377 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543844<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

21/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

20/03/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80GR<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80GR<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA11X7<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan -IDCW Payout

No. of units<_o3a_p>

44093 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543845<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

21/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

20/03/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80DR<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80DR<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Regular Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA12X5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth

No. of units<_o3a_p>

9672805 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543846<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

21/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

20/03/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80GD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80GD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - Growth<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA13X3<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4) Securities: Units of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - IDCW Payout

No. of units<_o3a_p>

8700 Units<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543847<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

F <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Issue Price <_o3a_p>

Rs.10.00 per unit<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

21/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption <_o3a_p>

20/03/2024<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80DD<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

SFMP80DD<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 80 (366 Days) - Direct Plan - IDCW Payout<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INF200KA14X1<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, units of the Mutual Fund will only be traded in dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. One unit).<_o3a_p>

Given below is the address of the office of Registrar and Transfer Agents:<_o3a_p>

Computer Age Management Services Limited<_o3a_p>

Unit SBI Mutual Fund, Rayala Towers <_o3a_p>

158 Anna Salai, Chennai - 600 002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case members require any further clarification, they may contact the under mentioned persons:<_o3a_p>

At the AMC<_o3a_p>

At the Exchange<_o3a_p>

Ms. Vinaya Datar<_o3a_p>

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary<_o3a_p>

SBI Funds Management Ltd<_o3a_p>

9th Floor, C-38 & 39,<_o3a_p>

Crescenzo, G Block,<_o3a_p>

Bandra Kurla Complex,<_o3a_p>

Bandra East,<_o3a_p>

Mumbai - 400051<_o3a_p>

Mr. Amol Hosalkar <_o3a_p>

Associate Manager - Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. 022- 2272 8390<_o3a_p>

direct.listing@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FOR BSE LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhuvana Sriram <_o3a_p>

Manager

Monday, March 27,2023

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 12:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:08aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
07:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Ambit Finvest Private Limited
PU
07:08aBse : Listing of New Securities of PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
PU
06:58aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
PU
06:58aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
PU
06:58aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Dev Labtech Venture Limited
PU
06:58aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
PU
06:48aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
PU
06:38aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pegasus Properties Private Limited
PU
06:28aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Command Polymers Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 57 633 M 700 M 700 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 425,45 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-21.92%700
CME GROUP INC.9.15%66 031
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 487
ASX LIMITED-3.85%8 406
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.77%8 200
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-22.76%4 505
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer