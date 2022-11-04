Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:22 2022-11-04 am EDT
600.30 INR   +1.26%
Bse : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 05, 2022 for Commodity Derivatives segment
PU
Bse : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 05, 2022 for Equity Derivatives segment
PU
Bse : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 05, 2022 for Equity segment
PU
BSE : Listing of equity shares of Hindprakash Industries Limited pursuant to Direct Listing from Emerge Platform of NSE to BSE Mainboard Platform

11/04/2022 | 03:26am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221104-3 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of equity shares of Hindprakash Industries Limited pursuant to Direct Listing from Emerge Platform of NSE to BSE Mainboard Platform
Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 07, 2022, the equity shares of Hindprakash Industries Limited which is already listed under Emerge Platform of NSE will also be migrated & admitted to dealings on the Mainboard Platform of BSE in the list of 'B' Group.

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

Hindprakash Industries Limited<_o3a_p>

Registered Office<_o3a_p>

301, Hindprakash House,<_o3a_p>

Plot No. 10/6, GIDC, Vatva,<_o3a_p>

Ahmedabad-382445<_o3a_p>

Email- uht@hindprakash.com<_o3a_p>

Web: http://www.hindprakash.in <_o3a_p>

Security Description<_o3a_p>

1,04,24,110 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up <_o3a_p>

Number of Securities<_o3a_p>

1,04,24,110<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE05X901010<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543645<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

HPIL<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

10/-<_o3a_p>

Distinctive numbers<_o3a_p>

1-10424110<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

One Share<_o3a_p>

Pari-Passu<_o3a_p>

Yes <_o3a_p>

Financial Year<_o3a_p>

March-31<_o3a_p>

Lock in detail<_o3a_p>

As per Annexure I<_o3a_p>

Shareholding Pattern<_o3a_p>

As per Annexure II<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated February 16, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialized form. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

2. Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Pre-Open Session onMonday, November 07, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

3. The address of the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company is given below: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Bigshare Services Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Address: E-2/3, Ansa Industrial Estate, Sakivihar Road, <_o3a_p>

Saki Naka, Andheri (E), Mumbai-400072<_o3a_p>

Contact Person: Mr. Ramesh Nair<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

4. In case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this Notice, they may please contact any of the following: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

A) At the Company:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mr. Utsav Trivedi, Company Secretary & Compliance officer<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

301, Hindprakash House,<_o3a_p>

Plot No. 10/6, GIDC, Vatva,<_o3a_p>

Ahmedabad-382445<_o3a_p>

Email- uht@hindprakash.com<_o3a_p>

Web: http://www.hindprakash.in

<_o3a_p>

B) At the Exchange:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p>

Associate Manager
<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Friday, November 04,2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel.: 022-22728915<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
