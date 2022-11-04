BSE : Listing of equity shares of Hindprakash Industries Limited pursuant to Direct Listing from Emerge Platform of NSE to BSE Mainboard Platform

Notice No. 20221104-3 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of equity shares of Hindprakash Industries Limited pursuant to Direct Listing from Emerge Platform of NSE to BSE Mainboard Platform Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 07, 2022, the equity shares of Hindprakash Industries Limited which is already listed under Emerge Platform of NSE will also be migrated & admitted to dealings on the Mainboard Platform of BSE in the list of 'B' Group.

Name of the Company<_o3a_p> Hindprakash Industries Limited<_o3a_p> Registered Office<_o3a_p> 301, Hindprakash House,<_o3a_p> Plot No. 10/6, GIDC, Vatva,<_o3a_p> Ahmedabad-382445<_o3a_p> Email- uht@hindprakash.com<_o3a_p> Web: http://www.hindprakash.in <_o3a_p> Security Description<_o3a_p> 1,04,24,110 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up <_o3a_p> Number of Securities<_o3a_p> 1,04,24,110<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE05X901010<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543645<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> HPIL<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 10/-<_o3a_p> Distinctive numbers<_o3a_p> 1-10424110<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> One Share<_o3a_p> Pari-Passu<_o3a_p> Yes <_o3a_p> Financial Year<_o3a_p> March-31<_o3a_p> Lock in detail<_o3a_p> As per Annexure I<_o3a_p> Shareholding Pattern<_o3a_p> As per Annexure II<_o3a_p>

1. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated February 16, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialized form. <_o3a_p>

2. Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Pre-Open Session onMonday, November 07, 2022<_o3a_p>

3. The address of the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company is given below: <_o3a_p>

Bigshare Services Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Address: E-2/3, Ansa Industrial Estate, Sakivihar Road, <_o3a_p>

Saki Naka, Andheri (E), Mumbai-400072<_o3a_p>

Contact Person: Mr. Ramesh Nair <_o3a_p>

4. In case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this Notice, they may please contact any of the following: <_o3a_p>

A) At the Company :<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Mr. Utsav Trivedi, Company Secretary & Compliance officer<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 301, Hindprakash House,<_o3a_p> Plot No. 10/6, GIDC, Vatva,<_o3a_p> Ahmedabad-382445<_o3a_p> Email- uht@hindprakash.com<_o3a_p> Web: http://www.hindprakash.in <_o3a_p> B) At the Exchange :<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p> Associate Manager

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p> Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Friday, November 04,2022<_o3a_p>