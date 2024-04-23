|Notice No.
|20240423-28
Notice Date
|23 Apr 2024
Category
|Company related
Segment
|Debt
Subject
|Listing of new Commercial Paper of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by 360 ONE WAM LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
2000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
726873<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
OWL160424<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
OWL-20-6-24-CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE466L14DC5 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE A1+,ICRA A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
493184.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
8.55 % <_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
22/04/2024<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
20/06/2024 <_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC Bank Limited
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Mr. Hardik Bhuta on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Hardik Bhuta
Assistant General Manager
April 23,2024
