BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Axis Securities Limited`

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230313-43 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Axis Securities Limited`
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Axis Securities Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

4000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

724466<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

ASL130323<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

ASL-12-6-23-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE110O14955<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A1+, CARE A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 490114.50/-<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

13/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

12/06/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is Axis Bank Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
