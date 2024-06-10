Notice No. 20240610-42 Notice Date 10 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Axis Securities Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Axis Securities Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 6000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 727209<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> ASL7624<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> ASL-06-9-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE110O14DF6<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+,ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value <_o3a_p> Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs.490438.00/-<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment <_o3a_p> 07/06/2024<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 06/09/2024<_o3a_p>





The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is Axis Bank Limited



The trading members may also note as under:



a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.



b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof.



c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.



In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact debt department on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.



Hardik Bhuta



Assistant General Manager



June 10,2024