Notice No. 20230904-36 Notice Date 04 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of BOB Financial Solutions Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by BOB Financial Solutions Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725488<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> BOBFSL1923<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BOBFSL-22-11-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE027214472<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 01/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+, IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491823.50<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.40 % Cumulative 22/11/2023 To 22/11/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 22/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>