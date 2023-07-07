|Notice No.
|20230707-18
|Notice Date
|07 Jul 2023
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Listing of new Commercial Paper of Can Fin Homes Ltd.,
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Can Fin Homes Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.
<_o3a_p>
1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
10000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
725134<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
CFHL6723<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
CFHL-26-9-23-CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE477A14CI4<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
06/07/2023<_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
4,92,182.50/-<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE A1+, ICRA A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
7.07 % Cumulative 26/09/2023 To 26/09/2023<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
26/09/2023 00:00:00<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC Bank Ltd
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Rupal Khandelwal
Deputy General Manager
July 07,2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 12:22:07 UTC.