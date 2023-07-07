Notice No. 20230707-18 Notice Date 07 Jul 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Can Fin Homes Ltd., Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Can Fin Homes Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725134<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> CFHL6723<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> CFHL-26-9-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE477A14CI4<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 06/07/2023<_o3a_p> Issue Price<_o3a_p> 4,92,182.50/-<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.07 % Cumulative 26/09/2023 To 26/09/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 26/09/2023 00:00:00<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>