Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-08-23 am EDT
640.00 INR   +1.32%
03:06aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Housing Finance Limited
PU
03:06aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Finance Limited
PU
02:46aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Housing Finance Limited

08/23/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220823-3 Notice Date 23 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Housing Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Godrej Housing Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

723348<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

GHFL220822<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

GHFL-15-11-22-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE02JD14120<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 492996.50/-<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

22/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

15/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

August 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
03:06aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Housing Finance Limited
PU
03:06aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Finance Limited
PU
02:46aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Asset Reconstructio..
PU
01:36aBUYBACK OF THE SHARES OF MINDTECK (I : 517344)
PU
08/22BSE : Restricted countries for NRI transactions in schemes of WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
PU
08/22BSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platf..
PU
08/22BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited
PU
08/22BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
PU
08/22BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Tata Power Co. Ltd
PU
08/22BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 85 565 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 631,65 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.23%1 071
CME GROUP INC.-11.55%71 776
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-28.31%14 675
ASX LIMITED-11.73%10 878
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.76%8 271
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-37.86%1 762