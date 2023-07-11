Notice No. 20230711-19 Notice Date 11 Jul 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Godrej Housing Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Godrej Housing Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725152<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> GHFL11723<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> GHFL-6-10-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE02JD14252<_o3a_p> Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 11/07/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+, ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491449.00 <_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.3 % Cumulative 06/10/2023 To 06/10/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 06/10/2023<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>