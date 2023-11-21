Notice No. 20231121-26 Notice Date 21 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of HDFC Securities Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by HDFC Securities Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725923<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> HDFCS201123<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> HDFCSL-13-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE700G14HI5<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 20/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 490990.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.88 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 13/02/2024<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>



2) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 4500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725924<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> HDFCS211123<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> HDFCSL-20-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE700G14HK1<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 21/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 490366.50<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.88 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 20/02/2024<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>

3) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725920<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> HSL201123<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> HSL-19-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE700G14HJ3<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 20/11/2023<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 490402.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.85 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/02/2024<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>

4) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725926<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> HSL201123A<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> HSL-12-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE700G14HH7<_o3a_p> Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 20/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 491094.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.88 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 12/02/2024<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination<_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC Bank Limited



The trading members may also note as under:



a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.



b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.



In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.



Rupal Khandelwal



Deputy General Manager



November 21,2023<_o3a_p>