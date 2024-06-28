BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Securities Limited
June 28, 2024 at 08:34 am EDT
Share
NOTICES
Notice No.
20240628-39
Notice Date
28 Jun 2024
Category
Company related
Segment
Debt
Subject
Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Securities Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ICICI Securities Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
300<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
727365<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
ISL28624<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
ISL-26-6-25-CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE763G14UX5<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CRISIL A1+,ICRA A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value <_o3a_p>
Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p>
Issue Price <_o3a_p>
Rs.462724.50/-<_o3a_p>
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment <_o3a_p>
28/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
26/06/2025<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited
<_o3a_p>
2) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
400<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
727177<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
ISL040624<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
ISL-26-12-24-CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE763G14US5(Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value <_o3a_p>
Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p>
Issue Price <_o3a_p>
Rs. 4,80,967/-<_o3a_p>
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment <_o3a_p>
28/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
26/12/2024<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited
<_o3a_p>
3) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
3500<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
726520<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
ISL220224<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
ISL-21-2-25-CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE763G14TE7(Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CRISIL A1+,ICRA A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value <_o3a_p>
Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
Rs.500000.00/-<_o3a_p>
Issue Price <_o3a_p>
Rs. 4,75,034.50/-<_o3a_p>
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment <_o3a_p>
28/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
21/02/2025<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof.
c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact debt department on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Hardik Bhuta
Assistant General Manager
June 28,2024
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 12:33:34 UTC.
BSE Limited is an India-based stock exchange company. The Company provides a platform for trading in equity, debt instruments, derivatives, and mutual funds. It also has a platform for trading in equities of small-and-medium enterprises (SME). The Company operates through Stock Exchange Operations segment that facilitates trading in securities and other related ancillary services. It also provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. The Companyâs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. The Company's subsidiaries include Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, BSE Investments Limited, BSE E-Agricultural Markets Limited, BSE EBIX Insurance Broking Private Limited, BSE Administration and Supervision Limited, among others.