Notice No. 20230707-29 Notice Date 07 Jul 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Infina Finance Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Infina Finance Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725142<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> IFPL06723<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IFPL-13-7-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE879F14HM1<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 06/07/2023<_o3a_p> Issue Price <_o3a_p> Rs. 499320/-<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.10 % Cumulative 13/07/2023 To 13/07/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 13/07/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>



The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK



The trading members may also note as under:



a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.



b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.



In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.



Rupal Khandelwal



Deputy General Manager



July 07,2023







