Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:37 2022-09-19 am EDT
647.65 INR   -2.30%
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited

09/19/2022 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220919-27 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

9500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

723538<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

JUPPL19922<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

JUPPL-19-12-22-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE936D14212<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE A1+, CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 492389.00/-<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

19/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

19/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above-mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limi..
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of TAPIR CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED
PU
08:40aBSE : Voluntary Closure of Business
PU
08:40aBSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD- Live Activities ..
PU
08:30aBSE : Listing of Equity Shares kept in Abeyance of SRU Steels Limited
PU
08:30aBSE : Listing of new securities of MINDTREE LTD
PU
08:20aBSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,8x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 89 798 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 662,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.66%1 127
CME GROUP INC.-16.15%68 854
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.73%13 156
ASX LIMITED-22.39%9 348
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.76%7 442
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-39.79%3 722