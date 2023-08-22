Notice No. 20230822-33 Notice Date 22 Aug 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 15000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725391<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> JUPPL210823<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> JUPPL-20-11-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE936D14295<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491123<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.25 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 20/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>