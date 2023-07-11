Notice No. 20230711-17 Notice Date 11 Jul 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 8000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725154<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> LTMRHL10723<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> LTMRHL-21-9-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE128M14548<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 10/07/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+, IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 492708<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.40 % Cumulative 21/09/2023 To 21/09/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 21/09/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000<_o3a_p>