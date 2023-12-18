Notice No. 20231218-29 Notice Date 18 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 8000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 726126<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> LTMRL151223<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> LTMRL-4-3-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE128M14738<_o3a_p> Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 15/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491627.50<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.77 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 04/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>