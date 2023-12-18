Notice No. 20231218-20 Notice Date 18 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Larsen & Toubro Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Larsen & Toubro Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 15000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 726124<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> LTL181223<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> LTL-31-1-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE018A14KI9<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 495490.50<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 18/12/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/01/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>