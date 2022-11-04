BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221104-42
Notice Date
04 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Debt
Subject
Listing of new Commercial Paper of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.
1) Securities Description
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.
Quantity
10000
Market Lot
1
Scrip Code
723753
Scrip ID
MRPL41122
Detail Name
MRPL-23-12-22-CP
ISIN Number
INE103A14421
Credit Rating
CARE A1+,CRISIL A1+
Face Value
Rs.500000/-
Paidup Value
Rs.500000/-
Issue Price
Rs. 495609.00/-
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment
04/11/2022
Date of Redemption
23/12/2022
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is State Bank of India
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof
c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise
<_o3a_p>
In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
November 4, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 13:01:04 UTC.