Notice No. 20240313-45 Notice Date 13 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 30500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 726691<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NBARD12324<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NBARD-10-4-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE261F14LG6<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 496952.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.72 % <_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 12/03/2024<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 10/04/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>





<_o3a_p>

2) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 14000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 726697<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NBRD120324<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NBRD-11-6-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE261F14LE1<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 490546.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.73 % <_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 12/03/2024<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 11/06/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>