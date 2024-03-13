NOTICES
Notice No. 20240313-45 Notice Date 13 Mar 2024
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

30500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

726691<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

NBARD12324<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

NBARD-10-4-24-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE261F14LG6<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

500000.00<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

500000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

496952.00<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.72 % <_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

12/03/2024<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

10/04/2024 <_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

500000.00<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>

2) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

14000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

726697<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

NBRD120324<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

NBRD-11-6-24-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE261F14LE1<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

500000.00<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

500000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

490546.00<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.73 % <_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

12/03/2024<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

11/06/2024 <_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

500000.00<_o3a_p>


The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is Axis Bank Ltd

The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Deputy General Manager

March 13,2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 13:39:07 UTC.