BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of National Fertilizers Ltd.,

Notice No. 20220909-12 Notice Date 09 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of National Fertilizers Ltd., Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by National Fertilizers Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 3500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 723479<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> NFL090922<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> NFL-14-10-22-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870D14EA7<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Paidup Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Issue Price<_o3a_p> Rs. 497187.00/-<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 09/09/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 14/10/2022<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC BANK LTD<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 9, 2022<_o3a_p>

