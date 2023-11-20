BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Navi Finserv Limited
November 20, 2023 at 08:12 am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20231120-22
Notice Date
20 Nov 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Debt
Subject
Listing of new Commercial Paper of Navi Finserv Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Navi Finserv Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.
<_o3a_p>
1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
300<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
725912<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
NFL171123<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
NFL-15-5-24CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE342T14920<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
17/11/2023<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE A1+, IND A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
476501.31<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
10 % <_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
15/05/2024 <_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC Bank Limited
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
