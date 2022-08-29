BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited

Notice No. 20220829-53 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Network 18 Media & Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 723402<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> NMIL290822<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> NMIL-24-11-22-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14OQ3<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND A1+,CARE A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Paidup Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Issue Price<_o3a_p> Rs. 492973.50/-<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 29/08/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 24/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

2) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 723404<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> NMIL290822A<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> NMIL-28-11-22-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14OP5<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND A1+,CARE A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Paidup Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Issue Price<_o3a_p> Rs. 492655.00/-<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 29/08/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 28/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI BANK LIMITED<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

August 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

