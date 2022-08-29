BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220829-53
Notice Date
29 Aug 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Debt
Subject
Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Network 18 Media & Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
1) Securities Description
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.
Quantity
1000
Market Lot
1
Scrip Code
723402
Scrip ID
NMIL290822
Detail Name
NMIL-24-11-22-CP
ISIN Number
INE870H14OQ3
Credit Rating
IND A1+,CARE A1+
Face Value
Rs.500000/-
Paidup Value
Rs.500000/-
Issue Price
Rs. 492973.50/-
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment
29/08/2022
Date of Redemption
24/11/2022
2) Securities Description
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.
Quantity
1500
Market Lot
1
Scrip Code
723404
Scrip ID
NMIL290822A
Detail Name
NMIL-28-11-22-CP
ISIN Number
INE870H14OP5
Credit Rating
IND A1+,CARE A1+
Face Value
Rs.500000/-
Paidup Value
Rs.500000/-
Issue Price
Rs. 492655.00/-
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment
29/08/2022
Date of Redemption
28/11/2022
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI BANK LIMITED
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof
c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise
In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
August 29, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:20:05 UTC.