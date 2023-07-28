Notice No. 20230728-31 Notice Date 28 Jul 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Network 18 Media & Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 2500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725249<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NMIL280723<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NMIL-25-10-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14QR6<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491562.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 28/07/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 25/10/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>





2) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725250<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NMIL28723<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NMIL-27-10-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14QS4<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491375.50<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 28/07/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 27/10/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>