Notice No. 20231124-22 Notice Date 24 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Network 18 Media & Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725940<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NMIL221123<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NMIL-12-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14RR4 (Further Listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 492051.50<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 24/11/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 12/02/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>





<_o3a_p>

2) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725960<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NMIL241123<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NMIL-13-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14RQ6<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491954.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 24/11/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 13/02/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>