Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Network 18 Media & Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 3000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 726833<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> N18MI10424<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> N18MIL-27-6-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14SL5<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 10/04/2024<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 492320.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.30 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 27/06/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>