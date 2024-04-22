Notice No. 20240422-29 Notice Date 22 Apr 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Network 18 Media & Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 726891<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> N18MI22424<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> N18MIL-15-7-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE870H14SM3<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 22/04/2024<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, IND A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491805.50<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.24 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/07/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>