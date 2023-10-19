|Notice No.
|20231019-20
|Notice Date
|19 Oct 2023
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Listing of new Commercial Paper of Nuvama Wealth and Investment Limited
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Nuvama Wealth and Investment Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>
Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
2000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
725738<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
NWIL191023<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
NWIL-11-9-24-CP<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE523L14617<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE A1+,CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
460367.50<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
19/10/2023 <_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
11/09/2024 <_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
500000.00<_o3a_p>
The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limted
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Rupal Khandelwal
Deputy General Manager
October 19,2023
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2023 12:02:30 UTC.