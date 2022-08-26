Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-08-26 am EDT
643.90 INR   -0.20%
BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Redington (India) ltd.

08/26/2022 | 08:21am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220826-31 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Redington (India) ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Redington (India) ltd. on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

723392<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

RIL250822<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

RIL-26-9-22-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE891D14VQ3<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A1+,CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 497494.50/-<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

25/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

26/09/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC Bank Ltd <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 12:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
