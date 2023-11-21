Notice No. 20231121-22 Notice Date 21 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of SIKKA PORTS & TERMINALS LTD Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by SIKKA PORTS & TERMINALS LTD on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 28000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725930<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> SPTL201123<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SPTL-16-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE941D14493<_o3a_p> Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 20/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491236.00 <_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.40 % <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 16/02/2024 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>