    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
668.45 INR   -1.43%
BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of National Fertilizers Ltd
PU
BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
PU
BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited

09/14/2022 | 08:10am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220914-39 Notice Date 14 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

7500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

723504<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

SBPFSL12922<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

SBPFSL-13-12-22-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE550X14946<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A1+, CARE A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 492098.91/-<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

12/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

13/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is HDFC BANK LTD<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 12:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
