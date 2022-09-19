BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd

Notice No. 20220919-39 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 723541<_o3a_p> Scrip ID<_o3a_p> SPTL19922<_o3a_p> Detail Name<_o3a_p> SPTL-19-12-22-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE941D14253<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+,CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Paidup Value<_o3a_p> Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p> Issue Price<_o3a_p> Rs. 492389.00/-<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 19/09/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 19, 2022<_o3a_p>