Notice No. 20231129-28 Notice Date 29 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 22000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725982<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> SPTL281123<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SPTL-23-2-24-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE941D14501<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A1+, CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 491333.50<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.4 %<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 28/11/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 23/02/2024<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>